Cody Simpson spotted with model Jordy Murray while Miley Cyrus hints at being ‘lonely’

Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson had weathered quite some gossips and hearsay since they started dating but are the duo still going strong?

The latest intel on the two suggests that their relationship may be on the verge of decline ever since photos circulating showed Cody spending some quality time with Playboy magazine’s December 2019 Playmate. Jordy Murray in New York City on Saturday.

The photos of the two have come afloat in the midst of news about the Wrecking Ball hit maker sharing her 2015 ballad Sad Christmas Song, which may be taken as a cryptic post about the singer feeling ‘lonely’ during the holidays.

Miley and Cody have been in a relationship since October, merely days after she parted ways with Kaitlynn Carter and while the two had weathered breakup buzz earlier in November as well, it looks like fans and tabloids will be running off at the mouth once again regarding their relationship.