Sat Dec 14, 2019
December 14, 2019

Chris Brown dating Jasmine Sanders days after welcoming son with ex Ammika?

Sat, Dec 14, 2019
US singer Chris Brown was spotted with model Jasmine Sanders in Miami, just 23 days after welcoming a child with former girlfriend Ammika Harris.

Chris Brown and his former girlfriend Ammika welcomed a baby boy Aeko on November 20 but the couple is no longer together.

Currently, Brown, 30, is in Miami for an art project.

US singer Chris Brown was spotted with model Jasmine Sanders in Miami

Jasmine and the No Guidance singer were pictured while the lovebirds were chilling out close together.

Earlier, the singer announced the birth of his child on Instagram by sharing the photo of son's feet on December 11 writing only his name “AEKO CATORI BROWN.”

AEKO CATORI BROWN

Meanwhile, Chris ex Ammika seems perfect with her baby. Sharing a photo of Aeko on the photo-video sharing platform, she writes, " Can’t help but falling in love with you. #purespirit."



