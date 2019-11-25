Is Brad Pitt dating Alia Shawkat?

Brad Pitt fans are wondering whether the Hollywood hunk is dating American actress Alia Shawkat after spotting the pair together on several occasions.

Rumours started swirling after the Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood actor stepped out with Shawkat several times in the past few months.

Two actors hanging out doesn't necessarily mean they are romantically involved.

It is quite possible that Pitt is helping the young actress with writing and producing .



Given the fact that Pitt,55, has a history of dating younger women, fans seem justified in questioning whether the actor has romantic intentions with 30-years old Shawkat.









Brad Pitt married Jennifer Aniston in 2000 and split in 2004 after meeting with Angelina Jolie.



Before that he was reportedly involved with Gwyneth Paltrow after meeting her on the set of Seven in 1994.

The Fight Club actor also reportedly dated Thelma and Louise co-star Geena Davis.



Juliette Lewis was along among the women whom Brad Pit is said to have dated as they worked on Too Young To Die.



