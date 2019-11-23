close
Sat Nov 23, 2019
Entertainment

Web Desk
November 23, 2019

Mehwish Hayat's 'puppies' with filmmaker Uzma Zakaria go viral

Sat, Nov 23, 2019

KARACHI: Dashing showbiz star, Mehwish Hayat,   is one of the few  Pakistani celebrities who never shy sharing their pleasant moments on social media to mesmerize their crazy fans.

Recently, the  Punjab Nahi Jaongi  star shared some sweet photos   n Instagram of herself along with Uzma Zakaria - a promising film maker. The glamorous ladies can be seen having fun with the puppies in the post that attracted  a huge  applause  from  the  netizens, lauding the stunning look of the charming girls smiling while carrying the sweet doggies.

Hayat - with stretched lips -  looks pretty good   in the post   she shared on Instagram with canines and wrote:  " Picture perfect !!! With @uzzifilms - that look on Bruno’s face though lol #MehwishHayat #Uzzi #happyfaces #winteriscoming."

Uzma Zakaria, a young graduate from New York Film Academy,  has recently worked on Jawani Phir Nahi Ani 2.

