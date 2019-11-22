close
Thu Nov 21, 2019
Entertainment

Web Desk
November 22, 2019

Mehwish Hayat's spicy message for baby girl attracts hilarious response

Entertainment

Web Desk
Fri, Nov 22, 2019

The dynamic personality of Pakistan's entertainment industry, Mehwish Hayat, has  always been a source of courage for all the women who want to achieve their own niches in  the showbiz industry.

The Load Wedding starlet, who is very active on social media, has embroiled herself into a controversy   with some  hilarious comments about baby girl, saying: "Don’t let anyone treat you like boiled rice, you are Biryani baby-girl !"

  Hayat posted her stunning photo on Instagram and wrote: "Don’t let anyone treat you like boiled rice , you are Biryani baby-girl !" 


Soon after her post on Instagram, where she can be seen smiling in a funny mood ,the social media users started bashing their favorite film star and passed jokes.

