Mehwish Hayat's spicy message for baby girl attracts hilarious response

The dynamic personality of Pakistan's entertainment industry, Mehwish Hayat, has always been a source of courage for all the women who want to achieve their own niches in the showbiz industry.



The Load Wedding starlet, who is very active on social media, has embroiled herself into a controversy with some hilarious comments about baby girl, saying: "Don’t let anyone treat you like boiled rice, you are Biryani baby-girl !"



Hayat posted her stunning photo on Instagram and wrote: "Don’t let anyone treat you like boiled rice , you are Biryani baby-girl !"







Soon after her post on Instagram, where she can be seen smiling in a funny mood ,the social media users started bashing their favorite film star and passed jokes.