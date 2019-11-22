Inside Kylie Jenner’s lavish Los Angeles house worth $12 million

Kylie Jenner is literally one of the richest people in the world with fortune amassing millions of dollars.



The reality TV star and the youngest member of the Kardashian/Jenner clan is the owner of a couple of lavish abodes as well as a few luxury cars.

It was only recently that let her fans inside her plush Los Angeles house, located in the suburb of Hidden Hills, worth a whopping amount of $12 million and we are in awe.

Step inside Kylie Jenner luxurious Hidden Hills mansion worth $12 million













The dream house having a pre-dominantly pink theme has been designed by Martyn Lawrence Bullard who revealed, “Kylie is the ultimate celebrity, the ultimate influencer. For someone her age to have achieved so much is frankly astonishing.”

Kylie, opening about what she had in mind for her fancy abode, shared, “I told Martyn I wanted a fresh, fun vibe to match the way I was feeling. Color was essential. I love pink, and I wanted a lot of it!”

















She added, “My closets and glam room are very personal to me, even down to the size of each drawer, so they fit my specific products and clothes. I spend a lot of time in those rooms, so we had to make sure they were perfect.”



The important aspects of Kylie Jenner’s house is white lacquer-and-acrylic grand piano in Jenner’s monochromatic, old/New Hollywood living room, the gold-leafed ceiling of the dining room, vintage Lucite furniture by Charles Hollis Jones, and reflective wall coverings galore.















