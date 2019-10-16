Saif Ali Khan is not happy about Taimur watching 'Laal Kaptaan' trailer

B-Town's favourite toddler Taimur Ali Khan is already a little too inspired by his father Saif Ali Khan as he spends his days watching his father online.

It now looks like the toddler is already getting used to the B-Town celebrity life and looking up to his father as his role model, as Saif Ali Khan revealed a startling detail about his son.



The Dhoom actor in an interview with Zoom TV said that Taimur watches the trailer of his upcoming film Laal Kaptaan daily, which he does not really consider good parenting.

“Taimur, shouldn’t be watching it but every night he says ‘show me Maara-Maari trailer.’ That day I thought it’s Tanaji [his another upcoming film] then he said that one... I said which one... he said Laal Kaptaan. And he loves the trailer. He watches it twice a day and I am sure it’s wrong parenting,” he said.

