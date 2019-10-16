close
Wed Oct 16, 2019
Bollywood

Web Desk
October 16, 2019

Saif Ali Khan is not happy about Taimur watching 'Laal Kaptaan' trailer

Bollywood

Web Desk
Wed, Oct 16, 2019
Saif Ali Khan is not happy about Taimur watching 'Laal Kaptaan' trailer. Photo: Catch News

B-Town's favourite toddler Taimur Ali Khan is already a little too inspired by his father Saif Ali Khan as he spends his days watching his father online.

It now looks like the toddler is already getting used to the B-Town celebrity life and looking up to his father as his role model, as Saif Ali Khan revealed a startling detail about his son.

Also read:  Kareena Kapoor reveals son Taimur doesn't like getting clicked by her

The Dhoom actor in an interview with Zoom TV said that Taimur watches the trailer of his upcoming film Laal Kaptaan daily, which he does not really consider good parenting.

“Taimur, shouldn’t be watching it but every night he says ‘show me Maara-Maari trailer.’ That day I thought it’s Tanaji [his another upcoming film] then he said that one... I said which one... he said Laal Kaptaan. And he loves the trailer. He watches it twice a day and I am sure it’s wrong parenting,” he said.

Read More:

Taimur Ali Khan adorably waits for mommy Kareena Kapoor to finish her gym regime

Taimur Ali Khan is not just snatching away the limelight amidst other star kids, he seems to be hogging the attention while he is with his gorgeous mother Kareena Kapoor Khan.

'No pictures please' for Taimur Ali Khan

Paparazzi can no longer photograph Taimur Ali Khan


