Taimur Ali Khan adorably waits for mommy Kareena Kapoor to finish her gym regime

Taimur Ali Khan is not just snatching away the limelight amidst other star kids, he seems to be hogging the attention while he is with his gorgeous mother Kareena Kapoor Khan.

In a recent video that is now going viral on social media, Kareena can be seen in her work mode doing stretches at the gym. Meanwhile, Taimur sits at a distance on a treadmill and just looks on.

The video of the duo is winning hearts with Taimur’s expressions becoming the talking point on social media.



In the hyper-lapse, Kareena can be seen dressed in comfortable fitness wear, while she practices yoga on the mat.

Taimur, on the other hand, enjoys playing all by himself.





Reacting to the video, a flurry of comments started pouring in, which largely pertained to people getting confused over whom to look at in the adorable clip.

On the work front, Kareena’s plate is full. She will be hitting big screens this December with ‘Good News’, then she has ‘Angrezi Medium’ with Irrfan Khan and Radhika Madan, the multi-starrer ‘Takht’ and an untitled project with husband Saif Ali Khan.