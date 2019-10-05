'No pictures please' for Taimur Ali Khan

Bollywood megastar Saif Ali Khan has revealed that his two-year-old son Taimur Ali Khan is not fond of being photographed and says 'no pictures please' to ward off the paparazzi.



Bollywood has been following the little munchkin since his birth and needless to say, he is the apple of everyone's eye. The little one has been photographed on most occasions as paparazzi would be be stationed right outside of Saif's residence in Bandra.

In an interview, the veteran actor revealed that although his son may appear to be friendly with paparazzi, the little munchkin is least bothered with them, adding that the little one knows how to say 'no pictures please.'

However in recent times, getting a glimpse of the adorable munchkin has been more difficult as paparazzi are no longer allowed to dwell near the actor's home.

According to a report, a complaint had been filed by the actor’s neighbor against the disturbances that they cause.