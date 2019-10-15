Kareena Kapoor reveals son Taimur doesn't like getting clicked by her

Kareena Kapoor has come forth revealing that the paparazzi-favourite Taimur Ali Khan actually disapproves of her clicking his pictures.

While chatting to Karan Johar ahead of the Jio MAMI Film Fest 2019 Kareena shared Taimur refuses to let her take his pictures.



“He thinks paps are his friends. But when I want to take his photo, he says ‘Amma, no pictures’," Kareena said.



Karan was quick to chime into the conversation saying, “Taimur thinks you are Viral Bhayani.”

She further talked about how polite the paparazzi have been, even during times when Saif would get annoyed or irritated with them and tell them to stop, they would comply.

Kareena will soon be seen on the big screen in Karan’s own production alongside co-stars Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani. The comedy movie revolves around the theme of a couple who are desperately trying to have a baby.

Kareena will also be seen in a sequel to the hit 2017 movie, Hindi Medium, which stars Irrfan Khan. This movie is important as it marks Irrfan’s return to the big screen after receiving treatment for cancer.

Kareena Kapoor’s plans don’t end there, early within the next year she is scheduled to begin shooting for a Karan Johar directional, Takht which includes a riveting cast, including Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Bhumi Pednekar, Anil Kapoor and Janvhi Kapoor.