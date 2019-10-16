Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Leela Bhansali coming together for 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'?

Bollywood star Alia Bhatt and Sanjay Leela Bhansali may have lost their chance of working together after Inshallah was shelved but it looks like the two are gearing up for more.

If reports are to be believed, the 26-year-old Raazi actor has been roped in by the Padmaavat director for his next film titled Gangubai Kathiawadi.

The news was broken by trade analyst Taran Adarsh on Twitter who announced on Wednesday: “Sanjay Leela Bhansali announces his new film #GangubaiKathiawadi... Stars Alia Bhatt in title role... Also, release date finalized: 11 Sept 2020... Bhansali Productions collaborates with Jayantilal Gada’s PEN India Ltd for this film.”

The film is said to hit theatres in September of 2020.

On the other hand, the actor and director’s duo’s other film Inshallah which also had Salman Khan on board has been shelved indefinitely over creative differences between Bhansali and Khan.

