Kareena Kapoor will be the ‘happiest girl’ when Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor get married

While many fans are counting down days till Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are finally ready to take the plunge, it looks like some members of the Kapoor clan are just as excited.

B-Town diva Kareena Kapoor Khan revealed in an interview that she would be over the moon when the two Brahmastra stars tie the knot.

In conversation with Alia Bhatt and Kareena at the Jio MAMI Movie Mela, Karan Johar asked the former if she can imagine herself to one day be the latter’s sister-in-law to which the Veere Di Wedding actor chimed in instead saying: “I'll be the happiest girl in the world!"

Alia added: “Honestly I never thought about it but I don't want to think about it now also. We will cross that bridge when we come to it."

Johar went on to add that whenever the pair is ready to take the step, he along with Kareena "will be exceptionally happy and we will be standing there with a thali!"

"I do hope, eventually, whenever you do kind of get into that zone, you will actually handle and treat your career like Kareena has," he went on to say to which Alia replied that Kareena has been a huge source of learning with the way she managed her career after getting married.



"She has genuinely been an inspiration to me. Earlier there was this thing that if an actress gets married, her career slows down a bit but she totally broke that for all of us,” she said.

