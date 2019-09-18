Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor hug it out at BFF Akansha Ranjan's party

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are lately indulging into an abundance of PDA as they were recently spotted hugging each other out in a tight embrace at Alia's best friend Akansha Ranjan's birthday party.



On Tuesday night, the couple looked adorable while they twinned in matching black outfits. Alia and Ranbir were surrounded by their close group of friends including actors Athiya Shetty and Vaani Kapoor.

In the pictures that have surfaced from the birthday party, Alia can be seen giving a tight bear hug to beau Ranbir.

Recently, the loved-up duo was spotted rejoicing a romantic getaway in Kenya. Although, Ranbir and Alia kept mum on the matter, a paparazzi clicked pictures of them dressed in safari gear at the Masai Mara National Reserve in Kenya.



On their return to India, Alia welcomed Ranbir Kapoor's father Rishi Kapoor back home. The veteran actor had just returned to Mumbai, after getting treated for cancer in the US for a year.