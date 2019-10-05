Kareena Kapoor drops jaws in metallic outfit as she graces the cover of fashion magazine

Bollywood beauty Kareena Kapoor has stunned her fans with a fiery golden number after she appeared on the cover of high-end fashion magazine ‘Elle’.



The gorgeous diva channelled her inner glam with a dazzling golden apparel and made heads turn with her sensuous style and attitude.

Check out the glamourous cover here:

On the work front, the bona fide actress is all set to charm audiences in films like Lal Singh Chaddha, opposite Aamir Khan.



The actress will also be seen in Good Newwz with Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani. The movie is slated to release on December 27.