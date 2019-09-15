Alia Bhatt shares sneak-peak from ‘Takht’ preps

Karan Johar’s upcoming film ‘Takht' is easily getting regarded as one of the most anticipated films to hit theaters next year and fans are clinging on to every detail that comes to surface regarding the film.

Giving fans a sneak-peek into the discussion of ‘Takht’, Alia Bhatt shared a Boomerang on her Instagram Story, in which she can be seen holding a red coffee mug with ‘Takht’ written over it and ace director-producer Karan Johar can be seen having a chit-chat session about the film in front of her.

The period drama which is a multi-starrer star Anil Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt, Bhumi Pednekar and Jahnvi Kapoor in pivotal roles.



Meanwhile, apart from ‘Takht’, Alia has also been gearing up for ‘Sadak 2’, her first film with father Mahesh Bhatt.