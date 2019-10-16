Kareena Kapoor lends advice to Alia Bhatt: ‘Do justice to your talent’

The recently-held Jio MAMI awards has been the talk of B-town lately for its fair share of interaction between celebrities.



It was at the awards’ show that Karan Johar, Kareena Kapoor and Alia Bhatt spilled beans about their work, life and family.

Kareena, during their conversation, talked about her fondness for Alia and how she is amongst the best artists in the current generation.

Further, she also went on to give her a piece of advice. She told her how she must not be a part of the rat race and she should do justice to her phenomenal talent. She added, "Don't sell it (talent) cheap."

Kareena and Alia will be seen sharing screen space for the first time in Karan Johar's upcoming directorial Takht.

The film consists of a stellar cast including Vicky Kaushal, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor.

