Why did Alia Bhatt break down on the sets of ‘Sadak 2?’

Alia Bhatt seems to be on the top of her game these days. While the bubbly actress is seen in a chirpy mood most of the times, it looks like she too is an emotional softie at heart.



There was an incident when Alia broke down on the sets of her upcoming film Sadak 2 because of her father Mahesh Bhatt while filming for a scene.

Alia who is shooting with her dad Mahesh Bhatt and sister Pooja Bhatt spoke at length about the filming process of Sadak 2.

On working with her father, the actress said, “I think to myself, ‘Have I managed to get the director-actor relationship with him or is it still that he’s my father?’ I don’t know, I am still confused and I think by the end of the film I will realise what was our director-actor relationship. He is an absolute delight to work with. It is unbelievable how clear he is. His energy transcends all of us. He could be having high fever but he just doesn’t stop. He is so generous with actors."

The 26-year-old Kalank actress then detailed how she broke down during an emotional scene when she saw Mahesh Bhatt crying while watching her perform.

“He doesn’t sit behind the monitor. He’s just behind the camera, near the actors. I was doing an emotional scene and I didn’t plan to cry but I just started crying. He started crying while I was and I felt him cry and I broke out of the moment for a second and was like ‘That’s my Dad crying, I can’t see him cry’ and I started crying even more!'”

Alia further mentioned that Sadak 2 is one film in which she doesn’t care about its outcome because it gave her in an invaluable chance to connect with her father.

Sadak 2 also stars Sanjay Dutt, Pooja Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapur in lead roles.