Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas glam up for 'Gully Boy' screening in Hollywood

Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra and husband Nick Jonas let go of no chance to represent and promote Indian cinema in front of a wider, international audience and that is exactly what the two were spotted doing last night.

The power couple arrived in style for the screening of Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt’s mega-hit Gully Boy in Hollywood, looking their glam best as pictures from the event soon took over the internet.

The Quantico actor radiated in a peach and lavender asymmetrical dress while Nick rocked a more casual look.

The two were all smiles at the event which was also attended by the film’s director Zoya Akhtar and producer Ritesh Sidhwani.



Priyanka was also later spotted speaking at the event as she co-hosted it with Amazon Studios.



Gully Boy is also the official entry of India to the Academy Awards.

