Wed Oct 16, 2019
Bollywood

Web Desk
October 16, 2019

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas glam up for 'Gully Boy' screening in Hollywood

Bollywood

Web Desk
Wed, Oct 16, 2019
Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas glam up for 'Gully Boy' screening in Hollywood.

Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra and husband Nick Jonas let go of no chance to represent and promote Indian cinema in front of a wider, international audience and that is exactly what the two were spotted doing last night.

The power couple arrived in style for the screening of Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt’s mega-hit Gully Boy in Hollywood, looking their glam best as pictures from the event soon took over the internet.

The Quantico actor radiated in a peach and lavender asymmetrical dress while Nick rocked a more casual look.

Also read:  Priyanka Chopra in awe of Nick Jonas’s mentoring skills at The Voice

The two were all smiles at the event which was also attended by the film’s director Zoya Akhtar and producer Ritesh Sidhwani.

View this post on Instagram

Priyanka hosted (along with Amazon Studio) a screening for the bollywood movie Gully Boy. She attend with Nick *Who is SUCH A GENTLEMAN*! ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Personal opinion: She does so much to help to creat a door between Bollywood and Hollywood, I really wish more people that support the different industries in India would support her and her work️ ⠀ ⠀⠀ ⠀ ⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀ ⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀ ⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀ ⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀ ⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀ ⠀ ⠀⠀ ⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀ ⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀ #priyankachopra #nickjonas #joejonas #sophieturner #daniellejonas #kevinjonas #TheJSisters #JonasBrothers #jsisters #chasinghappiness #missworld #gullyboy

A post shared by The #JSisters NEWS (@jsistersnews) on

Priyanka was also later spotted speaking at the event as she co-hosted it with Amazon Studios.

Gully Boy is also the official entry of India to the Academy Awards.

