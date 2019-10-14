Priyanka Chopra lauds Nick Jonas for his ‘amazing’ Bollywood moves

Nick Jonas is a fan of Bollywood movies and songs, something his wife Priyanka Chopra thinks is ‘amazing’ as he is already blending in her culture perfectly.



A video snippet of Nick shows him head-banging to his sister-in-law Parineeti Chopra and Sidharth Malhotra’s song Khadke Glassy from their film Jabariya Jodi.

Nick is seen grooving to the beats of the fun song in an orange suit.

“When Nickster does it better than Sid and I did in our film @nickjonas @sidmalhotra #KhadkeGlassy,” Parineeti said while sharing the clip.

Even Priyanka commented on it saying Nick's moves are 'amazing'.

Priyanka was recently in homeland India for the promotion of her film The Sky is Pink and has finally reunited with husband Nick Jonas in Las Vegas.



Nick and Priyanka tied the knot on December 1 and 2 in lavish, private ceremonies in the Indian city Jodhpur.

When Priyanka was asked about her anniversary plans she said, “I don't know [what we're going to do for our one-year anniversary]. I asked and I was told, 'Why do you ask so many questions?' I was like, 'OK, you plan it.' But I was just [wondering] what are we going to do and he was just like, 'Don't ask.' So I said, OK.”