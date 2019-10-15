Priyanka Chopra was ‘scared’ of Farhan Akhtar during ‘Don’ days

Bollywood stars Priyanka Chopra and Farhan Akhtar have thus far maintained a strong bond on and off screens and with their freshly released film The Sky is Pink out now, the Quantico actor is now opening up about her experience of working with him.

Speaking about their days from Don to their latest offering, Farhan and Priyanka spilled the beans to BollywoodLife about their on-screen chemistry.

“Farhan gave me one of my biggest films when I was two years in the business. So, he has known me from when I was just learning acting," the Baywatch star said.

"I was scared of him, I was scared of talking to him. He was Farhan Akhtar after Dil Chahta Hai and I had just done Andaaz and Mujhse Shaadi Karoge. I was like (makes wide eyes) that I’m working with this director," she added.

Farhan on the other hand revealed: "I don’t see any major changes in her. She is still the same Priyanka that I had met in 2005, to cast for Don. I actually find it wonderful; the fact that she has not changed given all the success and fame and stardom she has seen. That she has stayed true.”

"When she did Don, she was very new and now in 2019, she is very experienced as an actor. She has picked up things along the way and that growth, I do see. But who she is at the core, is still the same person," he added.