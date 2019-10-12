Priyanka Chopra in awe of Nick Jonas’s mentoring skills at The Voice

Global icon Priyanka Chopra has been showering immense love and praise on her husband Nick Jonas after he took on the role of a mentor with his latest venture.



Jonas will now be coaching to aspiring singers on reality show The Voice, something that he shared with his fans a few days ago.

“I’m so excited for him. I love The Voice. I’ve always been a fan of The Voice,” Pee Cee said. “I found out obviously way before you guys.”

Jonas will be competing against Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson and John Legend on the show.

“I was so psyched for him because I think he’s such a natural mentor,” Priyanka added.

“He has this innate ability to like take people and just show — he’s done this since he was like a child, since he was like five or seven — he knows how to teach really well and I feel like he’ll be an amazing mentor on the show.”