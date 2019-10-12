Salman Khan’s leaked schedule unveils his Eid 2020 release

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan may be prepping up to get into the bad-boy look once again as the intel hints at the return of one of his crowd-favourite characters, Radhe.

A leaked photo of the 53-year-old Bharat actor’s packed schedule showed that the actor kept his promise of an Eid release despite Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film Inshallah getting shelved.

Also read: Salman Khan and Prabhudeva lock the title of Korean drama ‘Veteran’ remake



The major hint was dropped by cinematographer Ayananka Bose who unveiled in an Instagram post, the actor’s schedule of all the films and one name that was noticed by fans was none other than Radhe.

This led to fans rejoicing over a probable return of Radhe: India’s Most Wanted Cop, for Eid 2020.

Bose captioned the photo: “Locked n loaded!! Any guesses which film?? Hint: Eid !”

Read More:



