Sat Oct 12, 2019
October 12, 2019

Salman Khan’s leaked schedule unveils his Eid 2020 release

Sat, Oct 12, 2019
Salman Khan’s leaked schedule unveils his Eid 2020 release. Photo: DNA India.

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan may be prepping up to get into the bad-boy look once again as the intel hints at the return of one of his crowd-favourite characters, Radhe.

A leaked photo of the 53-year-old Bharat actor’s packed schedule showed that the actor kept his promise of an Eid release despite Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film Inshallah getting shelved.

Also read:  Salman Khan and Prabhudeva lock the title of Korean drama ‘Veteran’ remake

The major hint was dropped by cinematographer Ayananka Bose who unveiled in an Instagram post, the actor’s schedule of all the films and one name that was noticed by fans was none other than Radhe.

This led to fans rejoicing over a probable return of Radhe: India’s Most Wanted Cop, for Eid 2020.

Bose captioned the photo: “Locked n loaded!! Any guesses which film?? Hint: Eid !”

Two men detained by India police also threatened actor Salman Khan online

Two men detained by India police had earlier threatened Salman Khan via Facebook to gain publicity, interrogation revealed

Salman Khan completes 31 years in Bollywood

Sharing an adorable black and white picture of his childhood he wrote, “Thank you very much to the Indian film industry and all the people who have been with me in this journey of 31 years. Especially all of my Thanks to the fans and well-wishers who made this journey possible.”


