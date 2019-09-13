Salman Khan and Prabhudeva lock the title of Korean drama ‘Veteran’ remake

After Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Salman Khan’s 'InshaAllah' landed in troubled streams, the latter assured that he will come back with another film on Eid 2020.



It was only after a few days after this announcement when Salman revealed that he will be working with Prabhudeva again, this time on the remake of the hit Korean drama – ‘Veteran’.

If rumours are to be believed the team has finally locked a title and not just that the new offering has a connection with Salman and Prabhu’s hit film ‘Wanted’ which was the film that started his string of 100-crore club films.

A source revealed to Pinkvilla that the team has locked a name for the action thriller.

“Atul Agnihotri has the rights to the Korean hit Veteran and this film will be a remake of that thriller. Salman will yet again play a top cop or a sleuth. They are planning to call it Radhe, which is incidentally the name of his character in ‘Wanted’ as well. But this isn’t Wanted 2,” revealed the source.

The same source had earlier revealed that because Salman loves to move on one project to another swiftly, the team decided to rope in Prabhudeva as the director for the film.

He said: “They discussed the idea with Prabhu and it also makes sense since he will work with the filmmaker back-to-back. they are currently finishing ‘D3’ following which Salman and Prabhu will kick start the ‘Veteran’ remake. Atul is extremely happy with this development and Salman is definitely releasing this film on Eid 2020.”

Cameras will begin rolling for the film as soon as Salman Khan winds up ‘Dabangg 3’ spell.