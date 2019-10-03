Two men detained by India police also threatened actor Salman Khan online

Bollywood megastar Salman Khan, despite his innumerable admirers, has his fair share of haters, two of whom recently sent him threats and were later arrested.

According to reports citing Chapasani station house officer (SHO), Praveen Kumar, two men identified as Jacky Bishnoi alias Laurence Babal and Jagdish were taken into custody for theft and drug-smuggling.



Police stopped the pair over a suspicion of driving around in expensive cars, after which it was discovered that they had stolen vehicles for a drug-smuggling operation.

Consequently, cases were been registered against the two.

It was revealed during interrogation that the two had earlier threatened Salman Khan on September 26 via Facebook, with the intention to gather publicity.