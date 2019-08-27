Salman Khan completes 31 years in Bollywood

Bollywood’s superstar Salman Khan, who has been entertaining filmgoers for more than three decades, has completed 31-years in the film industry today.

During this time, he has worked in hundreds of films and today he is one of the most loved stars of Indian cinema. Salman has expressed happiness over spending such a long time in the industry and has also thanked everyone.

The 53-year-old ‘Wanted’ star took to Twitter to thank all his fans for supporting him for 31-years. Sharing an adorable black and white picture of his childhood he wrote, “Thank you very much to the Indian film industry and all the people who have been with me in this journey of 31 years. Especially all of my Thanks to the fans and well-wishers who made this journey possible.”

The ‘Sultan’ actor who was the last seen in ‘Bharat’ has been trending lately for his recent activeness on social media. The actor has had a huge fan base for quite a long time.

Salman made his debut in a supporting role with the 1988 film ‘Biwi Ho Toh Aisi’. Khan was seen as the main lead in the 1989 super hit film ‘Maine Pyar Kiya’. He became a star with this film. After this, he never looked back.

In his 31-year career, Salman has gained a lot of name and success on the small screen in addition to films. Salman has hosted several seasons of 'Dus Ka Dum' and 'Bigg Boss' on TV.

Salman Khan is a guaranteed hit in Bollywood right now. His films easily do a hundred, two hundred and three hundred crore business. The megastar is currently busy shooting for his next film ‘Dabangg 3’. The film will be released in theaters on December 20 this year.