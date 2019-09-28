Justin Bieber shares adorable throwback picture with Hailey Baldwin from their first meeting

Hollywood’s power couple Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber are merely days away from tying the knot in a second wedding ceremony and the singer can’t help but look back at his first meeting with his wife.

Turning to Instagram, the 25-year-old ‘Sorry’ singer took fans on a trip to nostalgia as he shared a throwback photo from his first meeting with the supermodel long before they tied the knot.

The endearing post from years back was captioned: “My wife and I where it all began."

The adorable picture managed to charm Kylie Jenner as well who dropped a comment saying: “This is amazing."



The couple is getting set to walk down the aisle once again on September 30, 2019, at Montage Palmetto Bluff in South Carolina.