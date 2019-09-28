close
Sat Sep 28, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Entertainment

Web Desk
September 28, 2019

Justin Bieber shares adorable throwback picture with Hailey Baldwin from their first meeting

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sat, Sep 28, 2019

Hollywood’s power couple Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber are merely days away from tying the knot in a second wedding ceremony and the singer can’t help but look back at his first meeting with his wife.

Turning to Instagram, the 25-year-old ‘Sorry’ singer took fans on a trip to nostalgia as he shared a throwback photo from his first meeting with the supermodel long before they tied the knot.

The endearing post from years back was captioned: “My wife and I where it all began."

View this post on Instagram

My wife and I :) where it all began

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on

The adorable picture managed to charm Kylie Jenner as well who dropped a comment saying: “This is amazing."

The couple is getting set to walk down the aisle once again on September 30, 2019, at Montage Palmetto Bluff in South Carolina. 

Latest News

More From Entertainment