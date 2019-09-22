Sean Bean doesn't want to die anymore onscreen, backs Richard Madden for Bond

‘Game of Thrones’ star Sean Bean says he is no longer interested in taking on acting roles that lead to his character's death.

In an interview with The Sun, the British actor said that after nearly two dozens of his characters died across 35-years in the business, he has become scrupulous, reports people.com.

"I've turned down stuff. I've said, 'They know my character's going to die because I'm in it!'. I just had to cut that out and start surviving, otherwise it was all a bit predictable," he said.

Bean's iconic roles include Ned Stark on 'Game of Thrones', Alec Trevelyan in ‘GoldenEye’, and Boromir in ‘The Lord of the Rings’.

"I did do one job and they said, 'We're going to kill you', and I was like, 'Oh no!' and then they said, 'Well, can we injure you badly?' and I was like, 'OK, so long as I stay alive this time'," he added.

The 60-year-old ‘Troy’ star remarked: "I've played a lot of baddies, they were great but they weren't very fulfilling -- and I always died,"

"I'd read the 'Game Of Thrones' books and they said to me, 'You do die in this, but it's near the end of the series'. And I was like, 'Yeah, yeah, fair enough'. So they made it very clear at the time I was going to die, and I thought, 'I don't want to get stuck in one of these series that lasts seven years'.

"But I wish I'd have got stuck now," he added.

Moving on he batted Richard Madden as next in line to play James Bond. Bean said the young actor is fit to play the iconic role.

"Richard Madden's got everything required to play the role. He's strong, he's masculine and he's also got a soft underbelly. He's vulnerable. And he's good looking and Scottish. I always sensed he was a very fine actor," Bean commented. "He had a lot of presence. You could see he had a lot of stuff going for him. But they were all very, very good," he further added.