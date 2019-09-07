Aiman Khan shares first glimpse of newborn daughter Amal

Pakistan’s leading star Aiman Khan after welcoming a baby girl with husband and actor Muneeb Butt shared the newborn’s first picture with her fans and followers.

Turning to Instagram, the 20-year-old beauty queen shared an endearing post giving her friends and well-wishers a glimpse of her bundle of joy Amal who was born last week.

Along with the picture, the actor added a simple and heartfelt caption saying: “Aiman and Amal!”

Aiman and Muneeb welcomed their firstborn daughter on August 30 as announced by the new parents on Instagram earlier.



“I don’t have words to explain the feelings ! Alhamdulilah Allah has blessed me with the most precious gift ! Rehmat-e-khuda My Daughter “Amal Muneeb” is finally in my arms !” Muneeb had posted on Instagram earlier.

The two had tied the knot last year in November, that sparked buzz all around for the extensive, elaborate and lavish festivities that spanned over eight events.

