Tecno Spark Go Price in Pakistan, Tecno Spark Go Mobile Price and Specifications

The Tecno Spark Go smartphone was launched in August 2019. The Tecno Spark Go retail price in Pakistan is approximately Rs. 12,900.
Below you will find the special features and specifications associated with the Tecno Spark Go.
|Tecno Spark Go Features
|Tecno Spark Go Specifications
|Operating System
|Android 9. (Pie)
|Dimensions
|156.1 x 75 x 9.2 mm
|Processor (CPU)
|Quad-core 1.3 GHz
|Memory Card
|microSD, up to 128 GB
|Battery
|Removable Li-Ion 3000 mAh battery
|Network
|GSM / HSPA / LTE
|Camera
|8 MP, f/2.0, AF
Triple-LED flash, HDR
[email protected]
|ROM
|16 GB
|RAM
|2 GB
The Tecno Spark Go price mentioned above may be different from actual rates in the market. Please visit your nearest mobile shops to verify the price of Tecno Spark Go in Pakistan.
