Wed Aug 28, 2019
MISC

Web Desk
August 28, 2019

Tecno Spark Go Price in Pakistan, Tecno Spark Go Mobile Price and Specifications

MISC

Web Desk
Wed, Aug 28, 2019

The Tecno Spark Go smartphone was launched in August 2019. The Tecno Spark Go retail price in Pakistan is approximately Rs. 12,900.

Below you will find the special features and specifications associated with the Tecno Spark Go.

Tecno Spark Go FeaturesTecno Spark Go Specifications
Operating System
Android 9. (Pie)
Dimensions
156.1 x 75 x 9.2 mm
Processor (CPU)
Quad-core 1.3 GHz
Memory Card
microSD, up to 128 GB
Battery
Removable Li-Ion 3000 mAh battery
Network 
GSM / HSPA / LTE
Camera 
8 MP, f/2.0, AF
Triple-LED flash, HDR
[email protected]
ROM
16 GB
RAM
2 GB

The Tecno Spark Go price mentioned above may be different from actual rates in the market. Please visit your nearest mobile shops to verify the price of Tecno Spark Go in Pakistan.

