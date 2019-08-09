I love Pakistan and I cry for occupied Kashmir: Yasir Hussain

KARACHI: Pakistani host, actor and writer Yasir Hussain has asserted that he loves Pakistan and cries for Indian occupied Kashmir.



Yasir turned to Instagram and shared his opinion saying, “I want every Pakistani celebrity to announce they will never work with India. At one hand they love occupied Kashmir but still want to go to India. This is equivalent to that you have diabetes and still want to eat cake.”





The ‘Naach Na Jaanay’ actor went on to say, “Ab sab Pakistani artist mujhe judge karengy but I don’t care. I love Pakistan and I cry for Kashmir. Mai manta tha k art ki koi boundary nahi hoti magar shayad ab hoti hai. Unhon nei banai hai. Ab hamko bhi banani hogi. #standforkashmir”

[Now all Pakistani artists will judge me, but I don’t care. I love Pakistan and I cry for occupied Kashmir. I believed that art has no boundaries but now there is, and they have made it, now we should also do so.]