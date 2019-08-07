Mawra Hocane addresses mental health controversy with cryptic tweet

The widely-acclaimed sister duo of Urwa and Mawra Hocane are currently under fire over their ‘uninformed’ and somewhat ‘ignorant’ statements regarding mental health.

Of the two sisters, Mawra has stepped forth addressing the controversy by a cryptic tweet as well as some posts on Instagram to clear the air.

The 26-year-old sought help from a quote by globally acclaimed writer Paulo Coelho which said: “Don't explain. People only hear what they want to hear.”

Sharing the tweet, Mawra added: “Yes and YES!”

She also turned to Instagram sharing screenshots of Google searches regarding the correlation of food with mental health with stickers that said “Read” and “Don’t Hate. Elevate.”





Urwa on the other hand, has chosen to remain mum about the issue.

Netizens have been calling the sisters out over their comments that have been making rounds for a while now.





