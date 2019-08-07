Mawra and Urwa Hocane under fire over ‘ignorant’ statement about mental health

Pakistan’s famed sister duo Urwa and Mawra Hocane have earned the wrath of social media users after an ignorant statement regarding mental health.

A video of the sisters from an interview at a local channel has been making rounds on the internet where the two can be seen engrossed in discussion about nutrition, food and how it impacts a person’s mental health.

The statement, however, did not go well with netizens who called the two out over their apprenticed views in country already at odds with accepting mental health as a colossal issue.

“What you put into your body greatly determines your mental health as well,” says Urwa.

She adds in a rather condescending tone: “These days there are so many problems about depression, mental disease, it’s all because of food. There is no other reason.”

Mawra chimes in saying: “It’s what you put in your body.”

The comments sparked a turmoil on social media with many calling them out.



