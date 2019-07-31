Yasir Hussain reveals massive secret about marriage with Iqra Aziz

Pakistan's power couple Yasir Hussain and Iqra Aziz have now piqued the interest of their fans to the max after a massive secret let out by the 'Naach Na Jaanay' actor made its way to the internet.



On Wednesday, Yasir turned to Instagram to share pictures of himself and fiancée Iqra Aziz, stating that the two rather got engaged to each other in February.

The pictures, as Yasir said, is of their 'baat pakki' ceremony - the meeting of the bride and groom's families - which show the two love birds sitting next to each other with garlands round their necks and their pet dog blessing their blissful union.

In a long Instagram post, Yasir wrote: "Salaam . Yeh tasweeren Feb mai hui baat pakki ki hain . Mangni aap log angoothi pehnany ko kehty hain toh woh sari dunya k samny kia ... [Salaam. These pictures are from the 'baat pakki' event held in February. Engagement is when you put a ring on it and that happened in front of the world]."





Yasir did not stop there. He even had a message for his haters.

"Lekin aap logon ne meri zindagi ko subject bana k study karna shuru kar dia hai us se aap logon ki faraghat bhari zindagi ka bakhoobi andaza ho raha hai. Doston I’m in love and alhamdulillah I’m happy.. [It looks like my life has been into a subject everyone is studying these days, which just proves how all of you have nothing better do in life]."

The actor also went on to clarify that his proposal at the Lux Style Awards 2019 was real and not planned. He said the reason why Iqra was so surprised is because she did not know Yasir will go down on one knee and give her an engagement ring in presence of the entire world.