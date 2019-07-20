Iqra Aziz shares a glimpse of her relationship with Yasir Hussain in candid photoshoot

Pakistan’s power couple Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain are dropping jaws once again in their latest photo shoot as they appear to cozying up, slamming haters for showing PDA.

In her latest Instagram post, the 21-year-old ‘Suno Chanda’ starlet gave her fans and followers a glimpse of what her relationship with her 30-year-old beau is like.

“He never stops talking but then that’s what i love about him,” she captioned the monochrome photo where the two can be seen striking an intimate pose.

The picture comes in from their series shot for Hello Pakistan which had stirred quite a storm on social media with trolls criticizing the two for indulging in PDA without getting married.



The two had earlier made headlines after Yasir went down on one knee at the Lux Style Awards 2019 and asked Iqra for her hand in marriage.