Iqra Aziz shares sneak-peek into Yasir Hussain's playful bond with her mother

Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain have literally been painting the town red with their love specially after their engagement ceremony at the Lux Style Awards 2019.

In a recent interview with BBC Asian Network the 'Suno Chanda' star also shared that her fiance Yasir Hussain enjoys a good rapport with her family, specially her mother.

A new Instagram post by the uber talented actress reaffirms the earlier statements wherein Iqra's mother is seen in a selfie taken by Yasir Hussain where both are smiling widely to the camera.

Iqra captioned the picture:

"Two lifelines in one frame @yasir.hussain131 @asiyaazizz #blessed."



