Iqra Aziz' latest photoshoot with Yasir Hussain leaves netizens fuming

Famed Pakistani actress Iqra Aziz might be making waves in the drama industry for her outstanding performances in TV shows, but on the internet the actress is always battling cyber bullying which usually constitutes immense trolling and backlash from social media users.



Iqra's engagement with long-term beau Yasir Hussain at the Lux Style Awards received flak and met with immense censure and now it is a recent photo shoot that has drawn severe ire from netizens.

It started when Iqra uploaded a monochromatic picture with Yasir in which the couple is sitting cozily against each other in a tight embrace.





Netizens have since then expressing their displeasure over the duo's intimacy and PDA.

Check out how the internet world has responded to Iqra and Yasir's latest photo shoot.



