Yasir Hussain shares hilarious video of Iqra Aziz

Iqra Aziz's beau Yasir Hussain took to Instagram to post a hilarious video of his fiancée who was having trouble shooting a balloon with a pellet gun.



The power couple appeared to be in a hilly area and were perhaps on vacation when they stopped for a little roadside fun.

Yasir, who was filming the video, could be clearly heard teasing Iqra who was struggling to take a hit.

He congratulated Iqra for success in the 10th attempt.

Yasir jokingly writes “Hum Iqra ko 10 try mai aik baloon phorny per mubarakbaad Pesh karty hain (We congratulate Iqra for success in shooting the balloon in the 10th attempt).”