Kriti Sanon opens up about her rumoured rift with Kartik Aaryan

As Bollywood heartthrob Kartik Aaryan and beauty queen Kriti Sanon made waves at the box office with their film ‘Lukka Chuppi’, rumours went rife about things heating up between the two co-stars over the former supposedly getting the credit for the film’s success.

While tabloids and entertainment portals clung on to the gossip, the 28-year-old starlet came forth quashing all the buzz as she revealed during an interview that there is no truth to the rumors.

"We had a fun banter because humein aisa laga tha ki humein justification dene ki zaroorat nahi hai. Rumours toh kahin se bhi uth se aa sakte hai, [we thought there is no need for a justification because rumors can come from anywhere] that's why they are called rumours,” she said.

"We also had a fun banter on WhatsApp where we were like, 'Yeh kya hai? Yeh kahaan se aaya hai?'[What is this? Where did this come from?] We are perfectly cool with each other, yaar. It's exactly how we were earlier. We still chat, on and off. Of course, we have gotten busy in our own lives, in separate films. Toh utna time nahi milta hai. But kabhi kabhi interactions, social media pe, Insta story pe comment ho jaata hai, [We don’t get that much time but we do interact occasionally on Instagram or any social media],” she added.

On the work front, the actor is buckling up for the release of ‘Arjun Patiala’ directed by Rohit Jugraj which will hit theaters on July 26.