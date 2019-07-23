Nick Jonas pushes Priyanka Chopra into the sea on her birthday, picture goes viral

Global icon Priyanka Chopra turned 37 on the 18th of this month and to commemorate her birthday Nick had in store just the perfect plan for his better half.



The couple was spotted celebrating Pee Cee's birthday in Miami with close friends and family in attendance.

The 'Barfi' actress rang in her birthday in style as she partied on a yacht with husband Nick Jonas, mother Madhu Chopra, sister Parineeti Chopra and some friends.

Some pictures from the birthday celebrations have gone viral. Among other images, a specific one is gaining special interest amongst netizens which shows Nick pushing Priyanka in the water.

It is evident that the 'Sky is Pink' starlet had a blast on her birthday. From jet skiing to cutting a five tier cake, Nick had planned it all for his ladylove.

On her birthday, Nick had a special wish for Priyanka.



Turning to Instagram, Nick posted: "Light of my world. My whole heart. I love you baby. Happy birthday."

Talking about Priyanka's birthday, a source told E!News, "They had a great time going for a sunset sail and being out on the water. They sat on the deck having drinks and socializing. Priyanka was next to Nick the entire time and they sat close together on one side of the table."









