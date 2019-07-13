Robert Downey Jr could be a part of MCU phase 4 but not as Iron Man

'Avengers: Endgame' saw famed actor Robert Downey Jr bidding adieu to Marvel Cinematic Universe after 11 years as Tony Stark.



While fans are still reeling with the death of Stark after the movie, a new report suggests that Robert Downey Jr could return in the future of MCU.

However, he will not be reprising his role as Iron Man.

Robert Downey Jr has in the past few weeks said that he wants to see Ironheart being immortalised on screen as an actual character in MCU phase 4.

A few days ago, 'Spider-Man: Far From Home' star Tom Holland too showed his keenness in seeing Ironheart in the next phase of MCU.

If that happens, RDJ could come back as an AI. This means that the actor could reprise his Tony Stark ego as artificial intelligence.

"This is, of course, in keeping with comic book lore, as a facsimile of Shellhead was created on several occasions, should he not be around in the flesh. It’s important to note that this isn’t a sure thing just yet, but it is indeed being discussed at the studio," wrote a report in We Got This Covered.

Meanwhile Kevin Fiege said that RDJ's character will not be forgotten in future movies.

Speaking to Comicbook.com, Feige said, "There are other things to avoid in [Spider-Man: Far From Home], now that you’ve seen it, that we didn’t want to give away in the press. But its position within the world, and dealing with his emotional journey post the death of Tony Stark, we held off until after Endgame, obviously…. Will Tony’s death be felt in future movies [though]? Oh, yes."