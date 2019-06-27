Shah Rukh Khan pokes fun at himself over recurrent flops

Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan may be seated firmly on the throne of the industry but the actor has been facing a rough patch lately with his films failing to make a mark at the box office.

However, despite the failures, the actor still had his spirits up as he made a witty comment on his flops during the trailer launch of a Marathi film titled Smile Please.

Speaking about the film’s story line which was somewhat inspired by his mother, Khan stated: “I think there is a little bit of a biographical writer, director and producer in all of us, so some parts of our life always get reflected in some special films and I am sure that Vikram has made an extremely special film.”

“Backstage, I asked Vikram ‘whether you made a good film or not?’ and with my current track record of films, I am no one who should ask him whether he has made a good film or not. But when you work for so many years, you can be bit patronizing,” he said taking a jibe at himself.

In 2018, the ‘King of Bollywood’ while speaking to Filmfare had stated: “I have no film with me right now. I am not working on any film. Usually what happens is when your one film is coming to an end, you begin work on your next film and I get involved within 3-4 months. But this time I am just not feeling like...My heart doesn’t allow me to..I just felt that I should rather take time out, watch films, listen to stories and read more books.”