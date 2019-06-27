Iron Man's daughter Morgan Stark aka Lexi Rabe to appear in ‘Spider-Man'?

Iron Man aka Tony Stark’s daughter in Avengers: Endgame, Morgan Stark who swept hearts away in the final Marvel Cinematic Universe thriller, is said to be returning in the next phase of the franchise.



With the release of ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ just around the corner, rumor has it that Lexi Rabe, who played Robert Downey Jr.’s on-screen daughter will be making an appearance in the upcoming film that shows Peter Parker aka Spider-Man dealing with the tragic death of his mentor Tony Stark after the events of Endgame.

The buzz began when on June 27, the LA premier of the film rolled out with the entire cast present at the red carpet where little miss sunshine Lexi Rabe was also spotted posing alongside Tom Holland leading fans to believe that the seven-year-old may have a cameo in the film.

‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ is all set to hit theaters on July 4, 2019.