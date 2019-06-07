Sara Ali Khan can’t stop smiling on phone call; fans think Kartik Aaryan is the reason

Bollywood’s favorite star girl Sara Ali Khan keeps fans clinging on to every speculation that comes about regarding her alleged relationship with her co-star Kartik Aaryan and it looks like the two are stringing at the hearts of fans once again.

Earlier on Friday, the 23-year-old Kedarnath starlet was spotted in Mumbai stepping out dressed casually and heading to her car. However, what caught the attention of shutterbugs as well as energized fans was the smirk and the expression on her face as she continuously talked to someone on the phone.

Soon after the pictures went viral, fans could not help but wonder who was the cause behind that mysterious smile and some wasted no time in speculating that it must have been none other than B-Town’s very own heartthrob Kartik Aaryan as the duo has been spending quality time together and was recently also spotted holding hands.





On the work front, the two are occupied filming Imtiaz Ali’s Aaj Kal, while Sara also has David Dhawan’s Coolie No 1 lined up alongside Varun Dhawan.



