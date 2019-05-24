Cute Hania Aamir’s pic with cutie Ahmed Shah goes viral on social media

Young television and film actress Hania Aamir has uploaded on Instagram her picture with ‘cute Pathan kid’ Pir Ahmed Shah which went viral with about 1,50,000 likes in a day.





The naughty child star, who is very popular on social media for his cute and funny quirks, appears in a TV programme. He came into prominence with an advertisement, which made him ‘the little star’.

He has a natural talent of acting and confidence which inspired over a million followers.

Hania Amir is a Pakistani actress and singer known for her roles in feature films and television plays. She made her film debut with ‘Janaan’, released in 2016.