Sara Ali Khan, Kartik Aaryan asked to keep distance

Bollywood’s newbie star Sara Ali Khan’s crush on heartthrob Kartik Aaryan is not something concealed from the public which is why whenever the two are spotted together, fans cannot help but gush over the picture perfect duo.

As the two started work on the Imtiaz Ali directorial Aaj Kal resulting in ample moments spent together along with frequent outings which led to them making headlines every now and then.

But it looks like the two have now been asked to keep some distance from one another till the release of their film.

Reports citing sources from the film’s production revealed: “Kartik and Sara had been making too many appearances together in public. They have also been making a lot of headlines.”

“It will then take away the charm of the film too soon if the media stops asking them fun questions about each other. Hence Imtiaz Ali has told them to try and keep the exclusivity towards the film’s release as it will help the film,” the source added further.

Aaj Kal starring the duo comes as a sequel to the 2009-released film Love Aaj Kal that featured Sara’s superstar father Saif Ali Khan alongside Deepika Padukone.