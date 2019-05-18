'Game of Thrones' finale: A huge plot twist yet to come?

A new ‘Game of Thrones’ theory will leave you baffled upon your idea of the ending of the season 8’s finale.



With just two more days left to the final episode of ‘GOT', a new theory has surfaced that suggests giving the dark character of Daenerys a horrible twist in the recent episode.

In the fifth episode of season 8, ‘The bells’ where Daenerys's forgiving nature turned into revengeful, it made fans sign a petition for a remake of Season 8 after leaving them disgruntled at writers for throwing an insensible track of fire chaos spread on Kings land might not be true.

However, there’s a question raised about writers choosing to keep Daenerys face away from viewers at such a pivotal point when she was turning the land of king into ashes.

The theory suggests that there might be Bran Stark behind the massacre of Kings' land, and if the theory is proved to be true than the ending of the Season 8 of ‘Game of Thrones’ may touch the expectations of the angry fans and calm them down.

However, writers DB Weiss and David Benioff have already talked about their decision not to show Dany’s face during the battle. “We wanted her to be just death from above as seen from the perspective of the people who are on the business end of that dragon. In most large stories like this, it seems like the tendency is to focus on the heroic figures and not pay attention to the people who may be suffering the repercussions of the decisions made by those heroic people and we really wanted to keep our perspective and our sympathies on the ground at this moment cause those are the people who are really paying the price for the decisions that she is making,” Weiss said.



The final episode of the mega blockbuster HBO series will be airing on Monday bringing an end to an epic storytelling of the medieval fantasy.