Priyanka Chopra reveals she was bullied in US because she was 'brown'

Bollywood megastar Priyanka Chopra may have made her mark around in India as well as across the seven seas in Hollywood but there was ample struggle behind her success as she grew up in America encountering racism.

In an interview with Associated Press, the Quantico star revealed that she associates bad memories with high schools in America as she had faced discrimination at the hands of her fellows over the colour of her skin.

“I was treated differently because I’m brown. I had, you know, really racist behavior when I was in high school in 10th grade. I was called ‘Brownie,’ ‘Curry,’ [told to] ‘go back on the elephant you came on,’ and that really affected me when I was a kid and affected my self-esteem,” she stated.

She further spoke on her struggles and revealed how unlike her Bollywood colleague Aishwarya Rai, she did not consider herself ‘beautiful’: “My life was an epitome of imperfection. I’m not perfect like (fellow Indian actress and former Miss World winner) Aishwarya Rai, beautiful, stunning.”

“I was a gawky kid, had low self-esteem, came from a modest middle-class background, had white marks on my legs, but only thing I knew was to work hard and learn. I didn’t know how to act or win a beauty pageant,” she added.