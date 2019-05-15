'Wink girl' Priya Prakash opens up about relationship with Roshan

Wink sensation Priya Prakash has finally opened up about her relationship with Roshan Abdul Rahoof with whom she shared screen in Oru Adaar Love.



Priya Prakash was talk of the town ever since the wink video with Roshan in Oru Adaar Love went viral.

Recently in an interview with Hindustan Times, the wink girl opened up about her relationship with Roshan.

She says “I would let the rumours be. There is nothing more that I can say. Roshan is a dear friend and we share a good rapport. That's about it."

Priya went on to say “I will be happy to team up with Roshan yet again in a film. He is an amazing actor and a very good dancer.”

Priya Prakash Varrier after enjoying immense fame as her finger-gun kiss stole the hearts of a million people, is all set to charm her fans in her second Bollywood venture entitled 'Love Hackers' which she has signed just now.

The 19-year-old actress is making her Bollywood debut with 'Sridevi Bungalow' and will be then seen playing the lead role in Mayank Prakash Srivastava's thriller surrounding cyber crime.

'Love Hackers' will go on floors by the end of this month and will have shooting spells across Lucknow, Delhi, Gurgaon and Mumbai.

Talking about her role in the film, Priya told Mumbai Mirror, "I play the protagonist, who, with her knowledge, instinct and presence of mind emerges a winner after being trapped in an unfortunate situation. The story is based on real incidents."