'Avengers Endgame': Did you know Black Widow had a different story initially?

Hollywood's highest grossing movie ‘Avengers Endgame's directors have revealed that one of the main characters of the movie ‘Black Widow’ had a different story line initially.

The Marvel Movies last part of Avengers series could have had a different ending as the director of the movie revealed that Scarlet Johansson as Black widow was supposed be teaching children at the starting of the movie.

The directors of the movie Joe and Anthony Russo reveals that Black Widow was supposed to be running an organization that took care of orphans according to the initial plot of the movie.



Later on, they shared that they decided to change the ending by plotting a tragic death for Scarlet Johansson’s character.



‘Avengers: Endgame’ has become the biggest blockbuster of all times breaking all the records ever since its release on 26th April.