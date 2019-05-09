Director James Cameron salutes Avengers: Endgame for 'sinking' his Titanic

Hollywood’s highly anticipated film Avengers: Endgame has evidently taken the world by storm by tipping off some of the greatest blockbusters in history that had held the throne for quite some time, including the romantic tragedy Titanic by James Cameron.

The acclaimed director after having his iconic film routed by the Marvel block buster hit, appeared to be quite amazed at how well the film has done as congratulated the Avengers: Endgame team for a remarkable achievement.

Turning to Instagram, Cameron wrote: "To Kevin (Feige, producer) and everyone at Marvel, an iceberg sank the real Titanic. It took the Avengers to sink my Titanic. Everyone here at Lightstorm Entertainment salutes your amazing achievement. You’ve shown that the movie industry is not only alive and well, but it’s also bigger than ever."







